Video shows Miami officer kicking cuffed suspect in head

A Miami police officer has been suspended after a video posted on Facebook shows a surrendering suspect being kicked in the head. (KTRK)

MIAMI, Florida --
A Miami police officer has been suspended after a video posted on Facebook shows a surrendering suspect being kicked in the head.

The Miami Herald reports that Police Chief Jorge Colina announced Thursday that the officer has been relieved of duty as the video "depicts a clear violation of policy." The officer's and suspect's name have not been released.

The video posted Thursday morning shows the suspect lying face down on the ground with an officer standing over him. That officer gets on his back and handcuffs him. The suspect doesn't appear to be struggling.

Just after the second handcuff is secured another officer runs in and kicks the suspect in the head. That officer then jumps on his head.

Three other officers arrive and the video ends.
