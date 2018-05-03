True grits: 3 new Southern restaurants open up in Houston

Cypress Trail Hideout
25610 Hempstead Hwy.
Photo: chris s./Yelp
Cypress Trail Hideout is a bar and smokehouse full of rich history that defined the legacy of Cypress and offers traditional Texas barbecue, craft beers and more.
Pitmaster Wes Jurena of Pappa Charlie's Barbecue provides Cypress Trail Hideout with its classic smoked meats like brisket, pork ribs and pulled pork, along with boudin, a Cajun specialty pork sausage. The bar also offers a wide selection of beers, with over 20 on tap. (You can check out the full menu at its website here.)
Cypress Trail Hideout's current Yelp rating of 3.5-stars out of 23 reviews indicates the newcomer is still finding its way.
Yelper Leah M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, said: "The brisket was delicious, ribs fell off the bone, pulled pork was prepared with mustard sauce -- which was perfect against the brisket -- and I was not expecting the boudin at a barbecue place, but it was very good!"
"Such a fun atmosphere!" added Yelper Lauren K. "Love the chicken wings and great tap beer selection."
And Yelper Eric C. wrote: "Stopped in here on a sunny Sunday. The patio is one of the best in Cypress and doesn't back up to a very busy road. Good music. Cold beer. Barbecue was very flavorful and the portions are very filling. Highly recommend to spend a few weekend hours on the patio!"
Cypress Trail Hideout is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Slim Chickens
30255 Loop 494., Kingwood Area
Photo: slim chickens/Yelp
Slim Chickens is a chicken fast food shop that comes from the folks behind Cain Holding Group, and the fourth to open in the Houston area.
On the menu, expect to see offerings such as chicken tenders, wings or a combo, served with Texas toast and your choice of side dish. Other options include the chicken and waffles, a cayenne chicken ranch sandwich with fried onions and a buffalo chicken wrap.
Rounding things out are sides like mac n cheese, coleslaw and potato salad. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the location is in its early days.
Yelper Jacquar F. who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 6th, said: "Came on grand opening day. I used the drive-thru: the line was long, but it moved fast. The lady taking orders outside was very nice and helpful."
And Jason F. said: "The food was better than expected. I really enjoyed the tenders, and the wings were good. I liked the mango habanero sauce I dipped the tenders in. The waffle with the chicken and waffles that my wife got were also good. We'll definitely be eating here again."
Slim Chickens is open from 10:30 a.m.-midnight daily.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
9440 Shady Dr., Trinity/Houston Gardens
Photo: dickey's barbecue pit/Yelp
Dickey's Barbecue Pit is a Southern and traditional American spot, offering barbecue and more.
This nationwide chain continues expansion in the state of Texas with a new addition in Trinity/Houston Gardens.
On the menu, look for a variety of barbecue favorites such as beef brisket, St. Louis-style ribs, sausage, chicken and more. Classic sides include cornbread muffins, baked potato casserole, fried okra and other favorites. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Having opened late last year, the location joins 12 others already in the Houston area. It's open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.