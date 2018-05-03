Klein ISD police investigating claims of inappropriate relationship

EMBED </>More Videos

Klein ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

By
Thursday morning, parents at Klein Oak High School received an automatic notification that a former employee is under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female student.

The allegation was made April 23, according to a district representative. The employee was notified of the accusation, and resigned in lieu of termination.

The Klein ISD Police Department is in charge of the investigation against the former employee, who is male. Because no charge has been filed, we are not identifying him.

A statement from the district reads in part: "When Klein ISD became aware of allegations that a Klein Oak High School employee had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female student, Klein ISD immediately began investigating and involved the Klein ISD Police Department. Klein ISD will continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities. The safety and security of our students is always our top priority in Klein ISD."

When told of the allegations, parent James Wilson said he'll be speaking with his own student, and asking if she was aware of it. "If she did, we'll talk about letting parents know and talking to teachers. If you see something, say something."

Because no charges have been filed against the former employee, we are not identifying him. No details about what the allegation involved have been released by the district.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacherimproper relationship with studentklein isdHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News