Cheap and easy ways to help sell your home quickly

Here are some simple ways to touch up your home without spending a lot.

If you're looking to sell your home, here are five simple touch-ups to make a big impact without spending a lot.

First - repaint with modern colors.
Gray, ivory and beige are pretty standard.
But this year's "it" colors are purple, olive green and sage.

Next - change those light fixtures.
Really "in" this year are pendant lighting, Edison bulbs or simple recessed lighting.

Third - update your hardware.
New door knobs, drawer pulls, locks and handles can really give an updated look.

Fourth - reface your appliances.
Use peel and stick stainless steel or marble contact paper to give those old or yellowing appliances a new look without replacing them.

Finally - this is my favorite.
If you can't afford a new front door, install a kick plate.
A new kick plate is an instant way to add visual appeal.
