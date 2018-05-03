HOME & GARDEN

Cutting the cord? These TV antenna tips can get you free HD channels

Consumer Reports explains how to get the best TV antenna reception and free channels. (KTRK)

If you're thinking about cutting the cord and using an HD TV antenna instead, you don't have to break the bank for a good one.

Consumer Reports tested ten indoor antennas and discovered two things. Antennas placed near a window work best and where you live also matters.

"If you live in a very mountainous area or live in a city and there are a lot of buildings that obstruct the signal, then you may have a tougher time than somebody who is in a plain or in a neighborhood where there aren't a lot of tall buildings," said Jim Willcox, a Consumer Reports Tech Editor.

If you're having trouble getting good reception, Consumer Reports recommends placing the antenna high or in an upstairs room or attic.

Try a few different locations and rescan to see where you get the most channels.

Keep in mind, you may have to try other models to find the best one for where you live. The models Consumer Reports tested range in price from $8 - $80.

Finding where the nearest TV transmitter is may also help you get more free channels.

Check the FCC's reception map for transmitters on its site.
