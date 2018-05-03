WOBURN, Massachusetts --Massachusetts State Police have ordered an independent investigation into a deadly crash last summer.
Authorities say 51-year-old Lynn DeWolfe hit and killed motorcyclist Christopher Weisz in August 2017, in Reading, Massachusetts. DeWolfe was reportedly under the influence at the time.
It was later learned that a trooper had stopped DeWolfe, but let her go just minutes before the deadly crash, WHDH-TV reports.
Authorities want to know why DeWolfe was allowed to continue driving after her initial interaction with police.
The trooper who stopped her before the fatal crash claims she showed no signs of impairment.
Police say DeWolfe fled the scene, causing more crashes before finally being taken into custody.
She was back in court Tuesday, after pleading not guilty in 2017 to operating under the influence of drugs. She has two prior drunk driving convictions.
Weisz was a husband, father of three children and an Eagle Scout leader.