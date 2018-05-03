No one hurt in tank fire at plant in La Porte

EMBED </>More Videos

No one is hurt after a tank fire that lasted about 2 hours at a plant in La Porte. (KTRK)

By
LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
All people are accounted for after a tank fire at a plastic fabrication plant in La Porte.

The La Porte Police Department tells ABC13 the fire happened at Metton America Incorporate, located at 2727 Miller Cut Off Road.


The fire was first spotted just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. It took crews two hours to put out the flames.

In a statement released overnight, Metton America says no one was hurt.

Part of the statement reads:

"Harris County Hazardous Materials Response Team and Harris County Pollution Control were notified and responded to the scene. The tank fire was extinguished at 1:40 a.m. Metton company representatives confirm the tank contained Dicyclopentadiene."

The statement went on to thank those who responded to the incident. It did not mention a possible cause of the tank fire.

Dicyclopentadiene is a chemical compound used in resins. Also, it is used in inks, adhesives and paints. Metton America produces heavy duty, plastic engineering molds.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire erupts at plastic fabrication plant in La Porte. No reports of injuries.



The investigation into the fire is ongoing. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said it does not look suspicious.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firechemical plantLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News