TEACHERS

Uberrito celebrates 'Above and Beyond Educators' with free food during Teacher Appreciation Week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In honor of National Teacher Day on Tuesday, May 8, Überrito locations will celebrate "Above and Beyond Educators" by offering a free burrito, bowl, salad or nachos.

The promotion is open to all teachers, faculty and staff with a valid school ID, which must be presented to receive the offer.

"Teachers go above and beyond every day by educating our kids and showing up for our communities, just like Überrito delivers on its promise to go above and beyond the basic burrito," CEO Marcus Jundt said. "All of our teachers, faculty and staff deserve special recognition during Teacher Appreciation Week, and our 'Above and Beyond Educators' promotion is one simple way we're saying thanks with a free meal during this week."

The offer includes one free entrée (burrito, bowl, salad or nachos) per qualified participant and is valid only on May 8.

Teachers, faculty and staff must present a valid school ID, which includes an identification badge or other formal documentation from a school, college, university or home school program. It cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.

Überrito restaurants will also deliver complimentary catered meals for teachers, faculty and staff at certain pre-selected schools throughout Teacher Appreciation Week, May 7-11.

Überrito currently operates five Houston-area locations.
