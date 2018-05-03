Night of violence ends in deadly triple shooting in N. Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

One person has died in a triple shooting in north Harris County. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Neighbors say an argument ended in gunfire in north Harris County. When the smoke cleared, one man was dead and two other people were left seriously injured.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the call came in around 9:03 p.m. Wednesday from Cromwell, between Shady Lane and 7 Mile Lane.

According to preliminary information from deputies at the scene, two men and a woman were shot, and all three were taken to the hospital.

Deputies said both men were left in critical condition, and one required CPR on the way to the hospital. One of those men died as a result of his injuries.

RAW VIDEO: Deputies respond to deadly shooting in N. Harris Co.
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows the scene where two men and a woman were shot just after 9 p.m. in northeast Harris County.



People who live nearby told Eyewitness News they heard some shouting just before the gunshots rang out. Deputies could not tell us what led up to the shooting.

The shooting came on the heels of another reported weapons incident less than half an hour before in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said at least one person was reported shot on Cypresswood and Stuebner Airline. We do not know the condition of that victim.

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationman shotwoman shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News