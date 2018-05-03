EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3421791" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows the scene where two men and a woman were shot just after 9 p.m. in northeast Harris County.

Neighbors say an argument ended in gunfire in north Harris County. When the smoke cleared, one man was dead and two other people were left seriously injured.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the call came in around 9:03 p.m. Wednesday from Cromwell, between Shady Lane and 7 Mile Lane.According to preliminary information from deputies at the scene, two men and a woman were shot, and all three were taken to the hospital.Deputies said both men were left in critical condition, and one required CPR on the way to the hospital. One of those men died as a result of his injuries.People who live nearby told Eyewitness News they heard some shouting just before the gunshots rang out. Deputies could not tell us what led up to the shooting.The shooting came on the heels of another reported weapons incident less than half an hour before in northwest Harris County.Deputies said at least one person was reported shot on Cypresswood and Stuebner Airline. We do not know the condition of that victim.