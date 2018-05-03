STREET RACING

Man arrested for street racing on highway, Precinct 4 deputies say

Man arrested for street racing on highway, Precinct 4 deputies say (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was arrested for street racing on a highway, according to Precinct 4 deputies.

Authorities say Johnathon Warford, 21, was taken into custody after a deputy observed two vehicles racing.

The deputy said they saw the two vehicles stopped at a red light, revving their engines in the 13700 block of T.C. Jester Boulevard.

When the light turned green, both vehicles allegedly sped off at a high rate of speed, racing each other.

The deputy said the suspects were traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph speed limit zone.

The deputy was able to stop one of the vehicles, and identified Warford.

Warford was booked into Harris County jail with a $500 bond. He has since been released.
