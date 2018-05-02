BUSINESS

Comfy clothing company Marine Layer debuts in Greater Heights

By Hoodline
Marine Layer, a clothing retailer selling men's, women's and children's clothing and accessories, has debuted in the neighborhood. The San Francisco-based company, known for its extremely soft t-shirts, has opened its doors in Greater Heights at 645 Heights Blvd., Suite 2.

The secret to the soft, lived-in feel is a fabric called MicroModal, made from recycled beechwood. The company created over 25 fabrics from beechwood pulp spun into custom fibers. Marine Layer also carries polos, button-downs and bottoms for both men and women. The latest edition, ML Mini, provides versions for children.

Prices for individual shirts start at $45, or 3 for $100, shorts begin at $68 and sweaters and outerwear at $98.

The new location has just one review on Yelp.

Phil C., who gave the new spot five stars on April 28, said, "Quick and courteous service. Quality product, and for us gentlemen between a medium and a large, they have an actual "marge" size. Worth a stop for anyone."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Marine Layer is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
