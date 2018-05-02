THEFT

Pasadena PD searches for suspects allegedly involved in purse theft at H-E-B

Pasadena PD searches for suspects allegedly involved in purse theft at HEB (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
The Pasadena Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a theft at an H-E-B on Friday, April 20.

Police say three suspects were involved in a purse theft at the H-E-B on Fairmont Parkway.

Thirty minutes later, the suspects allegedly used a credit card stolen in the theft to purchase seven PlayStation 4 game consoles from the GameStop and Wal-Mart located near Almeda Mall.

The suspects were last seen in a white Chevy Impala with no front license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-475-7889.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
