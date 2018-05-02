Boyfriend takes plea deal after killing girlfriend in front of her kids in Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Albee Lewis takes plea deal in death of his girlfriend. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Finally, Ashanti Hunter's family feels like they have justice.

On Wednesday, Hunter's ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to killing her in front of her three children last year.

Hunter's mother, Debra Wright, couldn't hold back tears as she took the stand and faced Albee Lewis.

She considered "Turkey," as she called Lewis, like her own son.

In a prepared letter, she expressed how Lewis destroyed her family and caused permanent mental and emotional damage to Hunter's children.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man charged with killing girlfriend in front of her kids in north Harris County
EMBED More News Videos

Ashanti Hunter's family is grieving after her life ended in a violent shooting



When asked, Lewis admitted to shooting and killing Hunter in 2017 as her kids, one of whom is his biological daughter, watched in the car.

According to family, it was the culmination of years of domestic violence, which none of them ever saw coming.



Lewis entered a plea deal and was sentenced to 50 years behind bars.

Wright says she can't bring herself to forgive him, but is looking to God to carry her grief.

"A little bit of weight off my shoulders, because I had taken him in as my son, so I had never seen that part in him. He used to come talk to me and when he killed her, I was shocked. I couldn't understand it," Wright said.

Lewis' attorney says while in custody, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
domestic violencemurderboyfriend chargedwoman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News