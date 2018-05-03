Thousands pack Offshore Technology Conference in Houston

The best in offshore drilling have made their way to Houston for the Offshore Technology Conference.The conference highlights the oil and gas industry and its impact on the local economy.More than 60,000 people are expected to attend the event along with more than 2,300 exhibitors.Ricky Simic attended the conference this year."The reason I'm back is this is the biggest oil and gas event in the world," Simic said.Companies are looking to strike deals with other companies from across the world.The future of offshore drilling is right here in Houston.