PETS & ANIMALS

Driver stunned to see kangaroo bouncing along Sweeny roadway

EMBED </>More Videos

An Austin family says their missing kangaroo may have been spotted jumping along a Sweeny roadside on Wednesday. (KTRK)

By
SWEENY, Texas (KTRK) --
"It's a kangaroo."

What started out as a normal Wednesday morning for Kim Zapata quickly jumped into much more interesting territory.

"I just saw this thing in the middle of the road just hopping along," Zapata said.

Kim decided to get some video of the animal.

"It looks like a kangaroo to me, but in Texas you don't see that," Zapata said.

WHAT IS THIS KANGAROO DOING IN BRAZORIA COUNTY?
EMBED More News Videos

A driver near Sweeny was shocked to find a kangaroo joining her for the morning commute Wednesday.


She says it stayed there hopping along until she drove away on County Road 321 in Brazoria County.

A family near Austin contacted Eyewitness News on Wednesday night, saying their kangaroo named Izzy went missing last November. Though it was more than 200 miles away, they hope this is her.

They contacted Brazoria County authorities hoping they'll find her and get her home safe.

Meanwhile, Kim's choosing to see a deeper meaning to spotting a Texas kangaroo.

"If an animal out of its habitation can survive out here, you know God must have love and mercy for all of us," Zapata said.

WATCH: Texas driver sights kangaroo in Brazoria County
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows the moment driver Kim Zapata spotted what appears to be a kangaroo jumping along CR 321 near Sweeny, Texas.

11 weird things that happen on Houston highways
EMBED More News Videos

We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalstrafficanimal newsbuzzworthymust-see videoSweeny
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News