Kathy Molella got a knock on her door at 5 a.m. to find out her car had been broken into at her apartment complex in Tomball."They broke into the glove compartment and that was all emptied onto the seat," said Molella.At least three complexes in the area along 249 and Northpointe were hit in just a matter of days.Tyler Gouin lives at a complex just a mile from Kathy and found his car broken into on Wednesday."I look over to my passenger window and it's completely shattered," said Gouin.Neither Tyler or Kathy had anything taken from their car, but they were left with the mess to clean up."It makes me think someone is just out to vandalize for no reason. Really, what's the point of it? You're not getting anything out of it. You're just vandalizing people's property that they work hard for," said Gouin.One manager told us, of the 13 cars hit at their apartment complex, only $25 was taken from one vehicle. The thieves passed up a firearm in one car and a wallet in another."I thought that was all they were after, money and handguns, but evidently not," said Molella.It's not the first time. A month ago, we reported on eight break-ins at one of the complexes. The complex is gated, well lit, and has added security. Residents just hope the thieves are caught soon. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.