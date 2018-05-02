FAMILY & PARENTING

Katy couple wins giveaway, will have wedding at the 'Happiest Place on Earth'

Local couple wins dream wedding at Disney. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
The 'Happiest Place on Earth' will host one very happy couple from Katy.

During ABC's Good Morning America, Alexis Preston and Jay Patel were told they were winners of the Disney World giveaway.

Jay Patel and Alexis Preston knew they were finalists for the free wedding at Disney World but had no idea they had won until Wednesday morning.

"My dad said 'You are the winners,' but I said no, don't jinx it," Preston said.

The fairy tale trip started 11 years ago when they met in high school, but at first things were a bit rocky.

"Long period of time where I kept telling Jay, 'No, I am not going to date you,'" Preston said.

After college, she changed her mind.

"We hung out and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I think I am in love with this guy,'" she said.

Patel proposed at Cinderella's Castle during their recent trip to Disney World.

"I was sitting there thinking to myself halfway through the fireworks show, I was like, 'Oh man this is so much better than anything I can come up with,' but then I was like, 'Oh, I don't have a ring,'" Patel said. "I was actually looking around at the table and I found like the thing that goes over the napkin and formed it into a ring."

She said yes and a Disney ring made it official.

Back in Katy they started planning a wedding, but Hurricane Harvey got in the way until a wedding contest from GMA gave Preston a chance to share her story.

The couple will have a fantasy wedding on the house, but what's the catch? It happens in a couple of days.

