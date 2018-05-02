Fugitives wanted for crimes against the elderly

Crime Stoppers announced the following fugitives who are wanted for crimes against the elderly.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and or arrest of the suspect(s) in these cases.Desiree BarreraCharge: Injury To ElderlyWarrant #: 1560096Barrera is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 78 year old victim. During an argument, Barrera struck the victim's arm with an unknown object to their arm causing them to bleed.Chad BowersCharge: Injury To ElderlyWarrant #: 1563861Bowers is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 67 year old victim. Bowers became upset when the victim asked him a question about an incident. Bowers attacked the victim in a rage. Bowers attempted to strike the victim with a lamp. Bowers then struck the victim's jaw and top of their head with a closed fist causing victim bodily injury.Haywood BurleyCharge: Injury To ElderlyWarrant #: 1314409Burley is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 73 year old victim. Burley struck the victim with closed fist to the victim's face, and later attempted to hit them with a baseball bat causing the victim bodily injury.Marilyn CajiaoCharge: Injury To ElderlyWarrant #: 1547926Cajiao is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 71 year old victim. Cajiao refused to comply with the victim's demand to leave their residence during an argument. Cajiao approached the victim and pepper-sprayed the victim in the face. Cajiao then struck the victim in the face with closed fist causing the victim bodily injury.Felipe LaraCharge: Injury To ElderlyWarrant#: 1523985Lara is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 76 year old victim. Lara was the passenger of a vehicle that the victim was operating. During a conversation, Lara became upset with the victim while the victim was driving. Lara struck the victim's face multiple times with an open hand and then with a closed fist at least six additional times; causing bodily injury. The victim was forced to stop the vehicle because the victim was unable to see.Hector RamirezCharge: Injury To ElderlyWarrant #: 0947435Ramirez is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 69 year old victim. Ramirez did not agree with the person the victim was dating. Ramirez approached the victim while they sat inside their vehicle. Ramirez reached into the vehicle and struck the victim with a closed fist to their face causing the victim bodily injury.Chante RandleCharge: Injury To ElderlyWarrant #: 1577539Randle is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 79 year old victim. During an argument, Randle placed both hands around the victim's neck and applied pressure which impeded the victim's breathing, and caused victim bodily injury.Paul RomeroCharge: Injury To ElderlyWarrant #: 1541676Romero is wanted for causing bodily injury to a 67 year old victim. Romero struck the victim in the face with a closed fist during an argument causing the victim bodily injury.Jacqueline SmorseCharge: Injury To ElderlyWarrant #: 1469332Smorse is wanted for injuring a 65 year old victim. Smorse had a verbal argument with the victim. Smorse grabbed the victim by their neck and threw them down to the ground; causing the victim bodily injury. The victim struck their head on the concrete and lost consciousness.Donnell WalkerCharge: Injury To ElderlyWarrant #: 1573763Walker is wanted for injuring a 65 year old victim. Walker became angry with the victim over property matters. Walker struck the victim with his closed fist on their head and face area causing the victim pain and injury.