SPORTS

Astros shut out for 2nd straight game vs Yankees, 4-0

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Astros took another shut out loss against the New York Yankees, 4-0 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An MVP did some big things inside Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for the Astros, that MVP, who hit two home runs off of Dallas Keuchel, plays in pinstripes.

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton accounted for four runs, including a two-run round-tripper in the first inning, as the Houston Astros fall, 4-0.

In a repeat of Tuesday's loss, Astros batters were kept in check. Yankees pitcher Luis Severino pitched a scoreless complete game, allowing just five hits, a walk, and striking out 10.

READ MORE:


Houston went 5-for-32 at the plate for the night, and the Yankees have kept the Astros without a run for 22 consecutive innings, dating back to the opening game of the series.

Houston's starter Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings and allowed three hits, including two Stanton homers, for the loss.

Stanton, last year's National League MVP with the Miami Marlins, went 3-for-4, including four RBIs and three hits.

The four-game series wraps up with a matinee on Thursday. Lance McCullers Jr. takes the mound for a 1:10 p.m. first pitch.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBNew York YankeesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Verlander faces Happ when Astros, Blue Jays tangle
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
More Sports
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News