SOCIETY

'WALK ON THE BEACH': What former first lady Barbara Bush taught Laura Bush about life

EMBED </>More Videos

Former first lady Laura Bush makes appearance at new nature and health center grand opening in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former President George H. W. Bush is "doing well and in good spirits," said former first lady Laura Bush, while celebrating the opening of Houston Methodist Hospital's new Center for Health & Nature.

The former first lady was able to visit the 41st president before helping to unveil the opening of the Paula and Joseph C. "Rusty" Walter III Tower on Wednesday afternoon.
George H. W. Bush remains hospitalized as he recovers from an infection following the burial of his wife, Barbara, on April 21.

In her first remarks in Houston since Barbara Bush's funeral, Laura Bush says she and former President George W. Bush were moved by the display of affection from Houstonians after Barbara's death, especially on the day of her funeral.

EMBED More News Videos

Former first lady Laura Bush says her father-in-law, former President George H.W. Bush, is in good spirits at Houston Methodist Hospital.



"We drove to College Station on roads lined by Texans, who would pull over, stop, and put their cowboy hats over their heart," Laura Bush said. "It was really gratifying to see how much respect Texans had for her."

The former first lady said she and her husband have learned much about aging from both Barbara and George H. W. Bush.

"In Maine, Bar walked her dogs on the beach every day. Then a couple of summers ago, she began to walk with a walker, and then last summer she couldn't walk on the beach, so she wildly drove her golf cart around Walker's Point with her little dogs running behind her for exercise," Laura Bush said. "From both of them, George and I have learned is all we know we have is now. So take advantage of your life now, as it is, and walk on the beach every chance you get."

The new Center for Health & Nature will feature a healing garden, and resources to support the healthy, healing and well-being of Houston Methodist patients.

George and Barbara Bush: A love story
EMBED More News Videos

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
EMBED More News Videos

Barbara Bush: A Move to Houston

4 former presidents among hundreds at Barbara Bush's funeral
EMBED More News Videos

4 former presidents among hundreds at Barbara Bush's funeral

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycelebrityhospitalgeorge h.w. bushbarbara bushhealthaginggeorge w. bushHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News