LYFT

Lyft offers free and discounted rides for Cinco de Mayo

EMBED </>More Videos

Lyft offers free and discounted rides for Cinco de Mayo (KTRK)

By
If you're planning to celebrate with friends on Cinco de Mayo, Lyft is offering you an incentive to take a sober ride.

Starting Saturday, May 5, Texans can claim a free ride (up to $10) here.

Lyft says it is launching a new initiative called Sober Rides, TX with the support of the Texas Municipal Police Association.

In a news release from Lyft, the TMPA is quoted as follows:

"Recent data shows that Texas led the nation in traffic fatalities, with alcohol impaired drivers contributing to 44 percent of these deaths," said Kevin Lawrence, executive director of Texas Municipal Police Association. "We are grateful for Lyft's leadership in helping the more than 27,000 local, county and state law enforcement officers we represent across Texas keep our citizens safe."

Lyft says it will make an initial investment of $50,000 in the program with the hope that it will only gain more support throughout Texas communities in the future.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivelyftdrunk drivingroad safetycinco de mayoTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LYFT
Lyft offering free rides to patients battling cancer
Lyft offers half-priced rides to Rockets game attendees
Lyft to roll out subscription service in Houston
Lyft driver leaves man in random parking lot
More lyft
AUTOMOTIVE
Audi CEO detained in diesel emissions case
Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; air bags may not inflate
Hot car hacks to keep your car cool
Summer car care tips that save money and prevent pollution
Fiat Chrysler warns 4.8M owners: Don't use the cruise
More Automotive
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News