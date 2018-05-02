HPD searching for teen girl who has been missing since February

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing teen: Andrea Tall (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing since February.

Andrea Tall, 16, was last seen on Feb. 19 leaving the CPS Center on 6300 Chimney Rock in west Houston. Tall, who also goes by the alias Destiny Boss, was wearing a yellow shirt.

Tall is 5'9" and weighs 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde/strawberry hair.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she might be, you're asked to contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131.

You can also contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing teenagerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News