Robber pulls gun on Jack in the Box employees at drive-thru window

EMBED </>More Videos

Man robs Jack in the Box restaurant at drive-thru window (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Surveillance video caught a robber holding up a Jack in the Box restaurant in northwest Houston through the drive-thru window.

This happened last month at the Jack in the Box on FM 1960 and Mills Road.

The employees told the man he couldn't order food on foot then he pointed a gun at them. They gave him cash from the register and he ran off.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5'10 to 5'11, weighing 260 to 270 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black bandana.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillancecaught on camerarobberyfast food restaurantcrime stoppersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News