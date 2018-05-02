Katy ISD superintendent accused of plagiarism

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Katy ISD's superintendent Lance Hindt, who has been plagued by allegations of bullying when he was younger, now faces plagiarism accusations.
A Katy parent claims Hindt's 2012 dissertation at the University of Houston is very similar to one published four years earlier.
A district spokesman says there is "zero truth" to the allegation.
Hindt has been under fire the past month since a former classmate accused him of being a bully in junior high.
