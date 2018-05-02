Man found dead inside car submerged in bayou in Galena Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a foul odor led them to discover a man's body inside a car in Galena Park. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after they found a man dead inside a car in Galena Park.

Neighbors called the Galena Park Police Department after they said they smelled something awful in the woods along Dunaway Street and Federal Road.

Officers found the man's body in a light-colored Chevy sedan, which was partially submerged in Hunting Bayou. The man has been identified by the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office as Luis Carlos Flores.

Sources confirm to ABC13 the man was shot multiple times in the back seat of the car. No weapon was found.

There was also a dark-colored SUV that police towed away. Authorities are working to see if the SUV is related to this case.

The medical examiner's office has custody of the man's body.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body founddead bodyGalena Park
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News