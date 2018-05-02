PETS & ANIMALS

Police bomb-sniffing dog is a social media star

A bomb-sniffing dog in Chicago has gained a huge social media following (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --
A bomb-sniffing police dog in Chicago is making a lot of friends on social media.

Rozi is a 55-pound German Shorthaired Pointer. She was born in Germany and went through training at the TSA Canine Training Center in San Antonio when she was just a year old.

Rozi's partner at the department and handler, Officer Gina Ibarra, is a 13-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

"Our bond doesn't just end at work. It's not just in the squad car with me. She's with me all the time," said Ibarra.

Ibarra and Rozi spend most of their days around mass transit areas, searching for any potential explosives or other dangers.

When not on the job, Ibarra is posting on Facebook or updating Rozi's 2,369 Instagram followers.

Ibarra said Rozi has not found any bombs in her three years on the job.

And while Rozi might be a big tough police dog, she is not completely fearless. Ibarra said Rozi is afraid of her two pet cats!
