Driver escapes as rig destroyed by flames on I-45 North

EMBED </>More Videos

The driver of a torched big rig is alive after the vehicle erupted into flames. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Traffic is moving again after a massive semi fire on the North Freeway.

Houston Transtar cameras captured the flames ripping through the rig along the southbound lanes of I-45 North, just south of West Road, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver escaped the torched rig.

EMBED More News Videos

18-wheeler fire along I-45 North, SB lanes, just south of West Road. The fire started at 11:23 p.m., Tuesday.


All southbound lanes were closed in the area at one point. Seven hours after the fire, all lanes are back open.



"We were driving down I-45 and heard a boom, boom, boom," said witness Jonathan Johnson.

Johnson told ABC13 he pulled in to a nearby hotel parking lot to see if anyone needed to be rescued.

"'Oh my God, is anybody in there, do I need to help? What do I need to go do?' But I found that nobody was in there," Johnson said.

It is not known what caused the fire or what the 18-wheeler was hauling at the time.



This incident comes less than 24 hours after three 18-wheelers were involved in accidents on different, major Houston roadways.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
truck firetraffictraffic accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News