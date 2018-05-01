SOCIETY

Massive piles of trash plague neighborhoods across Houston eight months after Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

A garbage truck shortage in Houston has resulted in piles of trash outside homes across the city. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston City Councilmember Dwight Boykins traded in his suit for some dirty jeans and gloves.

The reason could be seen on the curbs of many homes in his district in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

"We were receiving calls from residents throughout the entire city about heavy trash being overlooked," Boykins said.

Resident Ricky Green, who resides in Boykins' district, said there is "stuff all over the neighborhood."

"Looks pretty bad," Green said.

Couches, mattresses, a treadmill. Trash is piling up on the curb by the day.

Residents say they followed the rules for heavy trash day, but the piles keep growing.

Boykins says the city had plenty of trucks to help right after Hurricane Harvey, but now they're gone.

"And now we're down to the 600 trucks and most of them are broken down in the city's fleet to try to handle the entire city," Boykins said. "So this is not just a district problem, it's throughout the entire city."

This is why the mayor is trying to push through a $40 million plus budget to buy a new fleet of trucks.

Houston City Council has given the mayor the OK. A final vote is set for tomorrow.

"I think it needs to be picked up ASAP," neighbor Jonathan Smith chimed in. "If not, the whole neighborhood just gonna look trashy."

"We're hoping to get a pass tomorrow to bring additional trucks in to get this next wave of heavy trash," Boykins said.

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygarbagetrashhouston city councilHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News