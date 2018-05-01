Facebook 'detectives' help lead deputies to alleged serial predator

Alonzo Curry is wanted in several alleged indecent exposure incidents in Harris County. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a woman allegedly encountered the same indecent exposure suspect twice, she decided to do something about it.

Now her Facebook post has helped investigators identify a suspect.

Her name is Bella, and she tells Eyewitness News she took matters into her own hands by gathering stories and pictures from other women who saw the same suspect, posting everything on Facebook.

"I can't believe I got awareness out so much that it reached the news reporters and actually something is being done about it," Bella said.

Facebook users acting as investigators tracked down a man named Alonzo Curry. They contacted the professional investigators at the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Now deputies say Curry is wanted in an indecent exposure investigation.

Alleged victims sent us several photos allegedly showing Curry and his vehicle. Bella says it all matches up with what she experienced.

"Facebook gets everybody. Facebook is in everybody's business, so when they found him, I couldn't believe it. I was in disbelief," Bella said.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

"I really ask them to step forward because he'll get more counts and he'll be in there for longer," Bella said.

