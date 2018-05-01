EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3206391" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon sits down with the "American Idol" judges.

If you are a fan of country superstar Luke Bryan, you won't have to wait too long to see him back in Houston.The 'American Idol' judge is bringing his 'What Makes You Country' Tour to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.You will get your chance to snag tickets when they go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m.For prices and to purchase tickets,or call 1-800-745-3000.