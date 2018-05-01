18-year-old man charged for allegedly exposing himself to women at park in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

An 18-year-old man has been charged after he was allegedly caught exposing himself to two women at a Houston park.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents living near Cambridge Village Park off South Post Oak got an unwelcome surprise Monday evening when a man was seen allegedly pleasuring himself in the middle of the park.

Fortunately, help isn't that far away. Houston police opened its new southwest substation joining the park about six months ago.

When police were called, they arrived right away.

Reginald Johnson, 18, was arrested and charged for exposing himself.

Eyewitness News spoke to the women who called police. They didn't want to talk on camera but said they were very concerned with what was going on.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
indecent exposureflasherparkHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News