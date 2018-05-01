Report highlights final moments before deadly Alabama bus crash involving Channelview HS band

The NTSB has released its preliminary report into the deadly bus crash on March 13 in Loxley, Alabama, involving the Channelview High School band. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on last month's deadly accident in Alabama involving a bus carrying Channelview band students.

New images released by the NTSB show what investigators believe to be the exact track of the bus just moments before the driver crashed off I-10.

Arrows show the bus went over the median, entering the eastbound lanes before hitting a guardrail and plunging into a ravine.



You may recall, all of this unfolded back on March 13th while a group of Channelview High School band students were returning home from a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando.

As a result, the driver of the bus, Harry Caligone, died and all 46 passengers suffered minor to serious injuries.

According to the NTSB's preliminary report, investigators say there were no signs of braking and an inspection found no vehicle defects that may have contributed to the crash.

The report also states that a passenger reported the driver appeared unresponsive when the bus drifted off the road before the crash.

Investigators say the crash remains under investigation while it continues to evaluate motor carrier operations and driver performance related to the crash.

