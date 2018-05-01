Wharton clinic flooded out during Hurricane Harvey reopens

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texana Mental Health Center in Wharton has reopened for business, eight months after Hurricane Harvey flooded the facility.

"It's almost like Christmas all over again,"clinic manager Frank Jenkins said.
Texana services thousands of patients who suffer from severe depression, bi-polar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

It's the only mental health facility in Wharton, but has been operating out of rental facilities for the past few months.

"Everybody here has put in a lot of work, and hopefully the folks we serve were able to sense that," Jenkins said. "That's the bottom line when you're doing the kind of work that we do. If they know you care, a lot of good happens."

"We don't do this just as a job," explained pharmacy director Weldon Farrell. "You've got to have a certain amount of empathy for the people we serve and now we can see that they're being treated better."
