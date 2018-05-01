FOOD & DRINK

Criminal charges against Aqui owner Paul Qui have been dismissed

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrity chef's criminal charges dropped (KTRK)

Austin celebrity chef Paul Qui will not go to trial on May 1. As first reported by the Houston Chronicle, Caldwell County District Attorney Fred Weber announced on Friday, April 27, that all criminal charges related to an alleged 2016 domestic assault were being dismissed, after Qui's girlfriend "declined to participate as a witness."

The Top Chef winner was arrested on March 19, 2016, after police received a call related to a domestic disturbance involving Qui and his then-girlfriend. According to the arrest report, officers arrived on the scene to find turned-over furniture and broken glass scattered across Qui's apartment and "blood smeared on the walls and floor."

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcelebrity chefcharges dismisseddomestic violenceHouston CultureMap
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News