Video shows student apparently shoving Spring ISD teacher

A Spring ISD student may face criminal charges for shoving a teacher.The district confirmed the incident happened inside a Westfield High School classroom.The video shows a teacher being shoved by a male student, and falling through a row of desks onto another student.During the violent attack, other students were heard screaming and attempting to deescalate the situation."Everybody was freaking out. The whole school was talking about it," said Brandy Scott, a Westfield High School senior.Students told Eyewitness News that the incident started when the student was asked to leave the classroom.In the video, you can see the teacher moving the teenager's desk as he stood next to it."To be honest, I think they're both wrong on each side, because the teacher, he could have nicely asked the student to get up, but he had to tip the table and all that," said Westfield High School sophomore Jada Anderson. "But the student, he is actually wrong because he is an old man. He didn't have to push him down like that.""I just feel for the teacher. I hope he's okay," said Scott.Spring ISD Communications Director Karen Garrison released the following statement: