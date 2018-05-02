SOCIETY

The Water Safety Campaign in Houston is making water safe for everyone

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how you can learn more about water safety (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Swimming is the most popular activity for kids throughout the summer, and one Houston advocacy group is reminding parents about pool safety.

Safe Kids Greater Houston, a nonprofit organization working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries, are reminding families that small children should be within arm's length of an adult while in the pool.

At the "May Day! May Day!" water safety event, experts, physicians, and parents who have lost children gathered to share their message about child safety.

Eyewitness News talked to Deonesia Grays, whose daughter drowned at a swim party in 2005. She said her mission is to help families pay for swim lessons through her foundation, Bria's House.

"Growing up minority, swimming was not something we did. We didn't have access to pools," said Grays, "But now I see that it's a necessity to know how to swim."

The Texas Children's Hospital and KATY Aquatics are also part of the Safe Kids Greater Houston movement. They are hosting a free water safety event at Cinco Ranch High School on Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The event will feature swim lessons, CPR demonstrations and lessons on how to properly fit a child in a life jacket. Register for free swim lessons at KATY Aquatics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywaterswimmingpoolsafetyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News