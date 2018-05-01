SOCIETY

NFL Draft pick Shaquem Griffin inspires one-handed Houston cheerleader

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston-area cheerleader inspried by Shaquem Griffin (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The story about one of the NFL's newest players is inspiring to many, including a Houston-area cheerleader who's missing her left arm, just like NFL Draft pick Shaquem Griffin.

Julianna Linton, posted a video saluting Griffin after he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks during last week's NFL Draft. Her video has been viewed over one million times.

Griffin, whose left hand was amputated when he was 4-years-old, made history as the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL.

His story has become one of the most feel-good stories this year, and he's also one of the most popular players from the draft because of his perseverance, outgoing personality and, of course, his talent.

Julianna was born with most of her left arm missing due to a congenital condition. She says she was inspired to do the video because she was really happy for Griffin.

On Tuesday, Julianna and her mother appeared on "Good Morning America." Watch the video below of their interview.

EMBED More News Videos

NFL Draft pick Shaquem Griffin inspires Houston-area cheerleader

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynfl draftnflSeattle Seahawkscheerleadingfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News