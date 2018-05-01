SPORTS

Arrive at the Rockets game early to support the team and enjoy happy hour!

The Houston Rockets are hosting a Happy Hour before game 2.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets want fans to get to Toyota Center early.

Ahead of game 2 tomorrow, the Rockets will be hosting a happy hour.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m., there will be $5 beers and $2 sodas, popcorn and hot dogs.

The team is also hosting a lift-off party at the same time outside the Toyota Center with live music, games and prizes.


The Rockets will play the Utah Jazz in game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
