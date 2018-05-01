JJ Watt makes surprise appearance at NASA

Thanks for visiting with us today and helping us surprise @Astro_Ellen for her birthday and retirement, @HoustonTexans, @JJWatt, and @KealiaOhai! pic.twitter.com/WtmP9b1K9r — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) April 30, 2018

Ok, wow, my staff surprised me with a surprise celebrity visit today by @JJWatt !! pic.twitter.com/96T89cNxsX — Ellen Ochoa (@Astro_Ellen) April 30, 2018

Haha the second picture says it all! I’m very glad we were able to keep it a surprise!! Thank you for all of your incredible work (4 space missions and current Director of Johnson Space Center) and your hospitality today! Enjoy a great birthday & retirement!! https://t.co/r3u0wmvxoj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 30, 2018

