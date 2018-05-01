JJ Watt makes surprise appearance at NASA

SOCIETY

JJ Watt makes surprise birthday appearance at NASA's Johnson Space Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
JJ Watt made a surprise appearance at NASA to wish the director a happy birthday.

The staff arranged the surprise visit for astronaut Ellen Ochoa. And it wasn't just her birthday. She was celebrating her retirement as well.

Watt took pictures with everyone, as well as trying his hand at some high flying moves.

societysportsnasajj wattHouston TexansLeague CityWebster
