WEATHER

National Hurricane Center offering free webinar to students next week

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane safety webinar available for students (AccuWeather)

By
Calling all 4th, 5th, and 6th grade educators!

The National Hurricane Center is offering a FREE webinar next week that is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about hurricanes and how to prepare for the hurricane season ahead. Students will even have a chance to get their questions answered by the Hurricane Hunters!

Here are more details from the organizers:

"During this free webinar, students will hear from NHC scientists as well as NOAA AOC personnel who fly into hurricanes. The webinar will cover hurricane hazards, forecasting, observing hurricanes with airplanes, and hurricane preparedness. Classroom questions will be collected in advance of the webinar and questions will also be answered during the webinar."

Public, private, and homeschool groups are all welcome to participate at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9, but you have to first register.

Register online with the National Hurricane Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricaneeducationstudents
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: A few chances for rain showers this week
National Weather Service issues rip current warning for Galveston
Keeping your pets safe during hot weather
Why most of the Texas Gulf Coast flooded, except for Houston
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Weather
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News