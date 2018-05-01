Free AMC movie ticket with Coca-Cola purchase

How does a free movie ticket sound?You can get a free ticket to see any movie you'd like. All you have to do is drink up!In this case, it's water, soda, lemonade or any other drink from the Coca-Cola Freestyle dispenser at AMC Theatres.You buy two drinks and get one free ticket.Just make sure to download the free Coca-Cola Freestyle app and scan the barcode on the machine at participating theaters.for the deal.The offer ends on May 31.