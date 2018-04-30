FOOD & DRINK

Extinguish your sub cravings at Firehouse Subs in Sharpstown

Firehouse Subs opens new location in Sharpstown (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Sandwich franchise Firehouse Subs has opened its latest Houston location at 7505 Southwest Freeway, Suite 300, in Sharpstown. The sub shop has multiple locations in Houston and more than 1,100 locations across the United States, according to its website.

On the menu, look for the Hook & Ladder sub, served with smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham and Monterey Jack cheese, or the Pastrami Reuben, with melted Swiss cheese, slaw, Thousand Island dressing and mayonnaise. (Look for the full menu here.)

Sharpstown's Firehouse Subs is still in the early days, so the fledgling business holds only two reviews thus far.

Kelly N., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 20, said, "To keep things short, everything was amazing. There was a great design, great service and great food."

And Patrick N. wrote, "I've had the Italian, meatball, ham, sub on a club and some other sandwiches, and they're all good. Good food, friendly staff, decent prices."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.

