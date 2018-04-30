FOOD & DRINK

Fresh food truck rolls out new healthy way for Houstonians to shop for their meals

Grocery food truck changing the way you buy food (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
By any measure, the grocery business is in a period of major changes. Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, meal delivery kits like Blue Apron, and even H-E-B's purchase of the Favor delivery app are all signs that the way people purchase food for their homes will be different in the future.

At the same time, the farm to table movement has made diners more aware than ever of where their food comes from. Home cooks can acquire local produce at places like the weekly Urban Harvest farmers market or through Community Supported Agriculture programs from local farms like Loam Agronomics.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.

