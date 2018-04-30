A warning for Facebook users. A scam promises people big bucks, then dupes them out of cash instead.Suzette Ganaway was thrilled to open a Facebook message telling her she won half a million dollars.The scammer had her full name, address, e-mail and phone number, and promised the check would be delivered by FedEx.But when a man claiming to work for FedEx asked for a $350 processing fee, that's when Ganaway became suspicious."It actually looks legit if you don't know any different," she said. "I thought I was waking up rich tomorrow."When asked for comment, Facebook would only say "they have a dedicated team and automated system to help detect and block these kinds of scams."Fortunately Ganaway didn't fall for it.