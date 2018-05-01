Employee accused of stealing more than $17,000 in meat, fish and chicken from meat market

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A meat market employee is accused of stealing more than $17,000 worth of meat from his job.

Bryan Kannady, 63, is charged with aggregated theft after reports say he stole boxes of fish, beef, chicken and sausage from Jakes Finer Foods in the Fallbrook area.

Reports say that Kannady, who worked as the fork lift operator, was identified after managers became suspicious of missing inventory and reviewed surveillance cameras.

Kannady was reportedly spotted on camera taking more than a dozen boxes at a time.

He was arrested and later released from jail on a $1,500 bond.
