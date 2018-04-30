1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police officers are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash in west Houston.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Hillcroft at Westheimer.

Houston police said at least one person was killed during the 5-vehicle accident.


Investigators are working to determine what caused the accident.
