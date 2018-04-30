Convicted sex offender allegedly tried to snap photo up woman's skirt at Walmart

Convicted sex offender allegedly tried to snap photo up woman's skirt (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A convicted sex offender was arrested Friday after he reportedly tried to take a picture up a woman's skirt at a Walmart store.

The incident happened at the Walmart located in the 4400 block of N. Freeway.

According to court documents, a woman told an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working security at the store, that Michael Cuellar, 47, tried to take a picture up her skirt. The officer arrested Cuellar at the scene.

Cuellar was charged with attempted improper photography, according to court documents.

Records show that Cuellar was convicted of sexual assault in 1992 after he assaulted a 41-year-old woman. He also has an open warrant for theft in Louisiana.
