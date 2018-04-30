La Porte officer serving warrant opens fire on suspect at Pasadena gas station

La Porte police say a wanted felon is in police custody after he was shot by an officer outside a Pasadena gas station.

The La Porte detective was serving a warrant Monday morning on a suspect who had reportedly violated his probation on a drug charge.

According to investigators, Jeremy Endsley, 32, had an active warrant out for his arrest on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

An officer found Endsley at a convenience store at the corner of Pasadena Parkway and Red Bluff, where the suspect had parked his vehicle on the side of the gas station.



The detective called for backup, but before additional units could arrive, Endsley tried to leave the gas station, police said.

When the detective attempted to detain Endsley, police said the suspect would not comply with the officer's commands to raise his hands.

According to a statement by the La Porte Police Department, "the suspect made what the Detective believed were furtive/aggressive movements in which the officer perceived as threatening."

The officer shot at the man three or four times, but it is unclear how many times he was hit. The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

La Porte police said they did not find a weapon on Endsley.

Pasadena police said they were not aware that the La Porte officer planned to serve the warrant today.

"Plain clothes detective was here, trying to serve a warrant," Pasadena Officer Vance Mitchell said. "Don't know how it escalated, three or four shots fired."
The store clerk said he heard the gun shots this morning and ran to hide.

