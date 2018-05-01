Houston police are searching for a man and woman who assaulted and robbed a cab driver.Investigators say the driver picked up a man and woman in the 6400 block of Heffernan in southeast Houston at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, April 19.Shortly after they got in the cab, police say the man began striking Sergio Garza with a mallet, while the woman jumped into the front seat of the cab and took control of the car.The woman drove the cab to the Exclusive Palace Hall in the 6800 block of Bellfort, where the pair attempted to force Garza in the trunk of his car."He grabbed my hair and had the hammer with his right hand, hair with left hand, and started freaking out because the back doors were locked by the child lock. It took them a while to figure out how to get out," Garza said. "The girl got out of the car and the guy was in the back seat holding my hair and with the hammer."At one point, Garza said the woman got in his lap and was driving while the man kept hitting him.Garza was able to escape the armed suspects by running away before they could put him in the trunk.The staples in Garza's head are visible, and he say's he just lucky to be alive. He also says the man and woman who robbed him are lucky as well, because he usually has his gun with him."You're real lucky. I would have killed both of you. It would have ended badly. If you continue what you're doing you'll be dead or in jail," said Garza.Garza says driving a cab has always had its dangers, but this wasn't his first close call."At this point, it's not worth it because I'm getting a lot closer to losing my life," Garza said.Police say one suspect is a white male, around 220 pounds, mid 30's, 5'6 to 5'7, with short black hair parted to the right. He was wearing black clothing at the time.The second suspect is described as a black female, around 110 pounds, mid 30's, 5'6 to 5'7, with a dark complexion and black hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a pink/red shirt and black capris. She is said to have distinctive cheekbones.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. You can make an anonymous tip by calling 713-222-TIPS