Two people were hurt when a police chase ended in several collisions in Houston.The chase started when police tried to pull over a vehicle near Little York and East Hardy late Sunday night.The driver hit a pickup truck as he fled from police.Police say he continued down Gulf Bank where he hit a vehicle that had an elderly man and woman inside. Both suffered minor injuries.Before police were finally able to get him to stop, he hit a van occupied by a woman and her friends who were returning from a baby shower.The driver was arrested. His passengers were also detained for questioning.